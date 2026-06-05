CT completes just over half of governor’s climate order from 2021, according to report

Connecticut has completed just over half of the climate actions listed in an executive order signed by Gov. Ned Lamont back in 2021, according to a report by the Connecticut Coalition for Climate Action. The remaining 10 actions are listed as "some" or "no" progress made.

The executive order called on state agencies to complete 23 actions to reduce the state’s carbon emissions and adapt to climate change. This is the first time the coalition has published a report documenting the government’s progress on the order and comes amid a myriad of environmental clawbacks at the federal level that have made states’ progress on climate change more difficult to navigate.

While Connecticut has achieved some of the governor’s action items – like developing a community-based program to monitor local air quality and creating an office to address climate change and health equity – it’s still working on other goals and has made “no progress” on others, according to the report.

Still, a representative from Save the Sound, one of the organizations included in the coalition that wrote the report, saw the state’s progress favorably.

“Overall it tells a positive story, demonstrates what can be accomplished when you sort of have a clear vision and decision makers that are empowered to take action,” said Charles Rothenberger, Director of Government Relations with Save the Sound.

What’s in the report

Connecticut has completed 13 of the governor’s climate actions, according to the report. They range from hosting solar arrays on state properties to ensuring state buildings can withstand future wind and flood risks.

“Flooding in particular is a real risk here in Connecticut,” Rothenberger said.

“Updating our building standards so that they are more resilient is a really good opportunity to ensure that we're not paying a lot more down the road when we have to make repairs on those buildings,” he said.

Two actions were listed as “no progress” made or “no publicly available data to show progress”.

One of those actions is the final release of the state’s Comprehensive Energy Strategy from 2022. The plan identifies ways to provide affordable heating and cooling options for residents and businesses, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the state’s energy sector more resilient to extreme weather and price hikes.

Although the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) held multiple sessions in 2022 as part of the report, the final document was never issued, “missing the statutory requirement of preparing a report every four years,” according to the Connecticut Coalition for Climate Action report.

“It has been a long, slow process,” Rothenberger said. “So that’s a little concerning.”

In a statement, DEEP confirmed the final version of the 2022 report has not yet been issued. When asked if the report is expected to be released at any point, the agency stated it will have more information to share at a future date.

The other action listed as “no progress” is the creation and enforcement of new regulations to increase energy efficiency standards for appliances.

“This should really be the lowest of the low hanging fruit, ” Rothenberger said.

“Appliance efficiency standards save consumers money. They save ratepayers money by reducing our electricity demand or reducing our consumption of water. There really should be nothing controversial about them,” he said.

According to DEEP, the agency has put forward legislation to update efficiency standards for appliances over the last three years but those bills have not passed. The agency is now looking at updating existing regulations through a process with the Connecticut Regulatory Review Committee.

Eight actions were listed as “some progress” made. Two of those are long-term goals: meeting interim targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and electrifying the state fleet by 2035.

“Some of these deadlines are still a few years out, so even though progress is being made, we need to make sure we’re monitoring and making sure that these efforts don’t falter,” Rothenberger said.

A spokesperson from the Governor’s office stated the governor is “proud” of the progress made.

“That progress has been made in spite of active efforts by the federal government to roll back environmental protections and undermine state-led climate action. Protecting our climate and the wellbeing of Connecticut residents remains a priority, and that work continues," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Still, Rothenberger said, more work needs to be done.

“I don't think the actions in the executive order, obviously by themselves, are going to get us to where we need to be as a state in terms of addressing our medium and long-term climate reduction targets,” he said. “But it’s an important part of that puzzle.”

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public

