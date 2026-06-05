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Former Hartford police officer arraigned on manslaughter charge in Stevie Jones killing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
Former Hartford police officer Joseph Magnano appears in court in Hartford on June 5, 2026 to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge in the February shooting death of Steven Jones.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Former Hartford police officer Joseph Magnano appears in court in Hartford on June 5, 2026 to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge in the February shooting death of Steven Jones.

The former Hartford police officer charged with manslaughter for the February shooting of a man in mental distress was arraigned Friday.

Joseph Magnano did not speak during the brief proceeding. Magnano and his attorney, Patrick Tomasiewicz, declined to comment outside Hartford Criminal Court.

Dozens of supporters, including uniformed police officers, gathered outside the courthouse in solidarity with Magnano.

"He has our support," said James Rutkauski, president of the Hartford Police Union. "He believes that what he did was defending himself and the citizens and the other officers."

Rutkauski said the prosecution of Magnano was "political" and a "charade," but ultimately believed Magnano would prevail at trial.

Magnano is accused of shooting Steven "Stevie" Jones seven times on Blue Hills Avenue on Feb. 27, while Jones was in the throes of a mental health crisis and holding a knife, according to Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General. Jones died days later.

Police and others gather outside the courthouse to show support for Magnano.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Police and others gather outside the courthouse to show support for Magnano.

Corrie Betts, president of the Greater Hartford NAACP, said Jones should still be alive today.

"Today is about accountability, truth, and the value of Stevie Jones and other humans in our city," Betts said. "This was a mental health crisis, and a mental health crisis should not — never — end in a funeral."

Jones' family is being represented by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"The charging of this officer is a necessary and meaningful step toward accountability for Stevie Jones and his family," Crump said in May when Magnano was charged.

Magnano is next due in court on July 21.
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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