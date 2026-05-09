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19-year-old Portland woman reunited with family after months in ICE custody in Texas

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 9, 2026 at 9:07 AM EDT
Olivia Andre (right) embraces her mother, Carine Balenda Mbizi, at the Portland Jetport on Friday. Mbizi and her two younger children were released from ICE custody in March, and it’s unclear why Andre was not freed with them.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Olivia Andre (right) embraces her mother, Carine Balenda Mbizi, at the Portland Jetport on Friday. Mbizi and her two younger children were released from ICE custody in March, and it’s unclear why Andre was not freed with them.

Olivia Andre, a 19-year-old nursing student from Portland, has returned home after nearly six months in federal immigration detention in Texas.

In an emotional scene at the Portland Jetport late Friday night, Andre reunited with her mother and younger siblings, and a crowd of friends and supporters.

"Seeing them all over here, it means everything for me, actually. Thank you very much to everybody to be here. It was hard, but it's already passed, because I am back home," she said.

Andre said it had been hard leaving her fellow detainees behind at the ICE detention center in Dilley.
Olivia Andre (right) and her brother Joel Andre at the Portland Jetport on Friday.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Olivia Andre (right) and her brother Joel Andre at the Portland Jetport on Friday.

"Today when I was leaving Dilley in the morning most of them were crying, and [excited] for me too because we been there together helping each other," she said.

A federal judge this week ordered ICE to release Andre.

Olivia Andre shows visible emotion at the Portland Jetport on Friday.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Olivia Andre shows visible emotion at the Portland Jetport on Friday.

Andre and her family, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, were detained by U.S. border agents in November after trying to seek asylum in Canada.

ICE released Andre's mother and younger siblings from the same facility in March, and it's unclear why Andre was not freed with them.
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New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

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Federal funding is gone.

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