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Western U.S. could see catastrophic wildfire season

WBUR
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Hot and dry conditions in the West and Northwest regions of the U.S. this year could lead to a catastrophic wildfire season. But the federal government has reduced the amount of forest land where it’s conducting controlled burns. Burning portions of forest land in advance is one of the best ways to protect against wildfires.

NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner takes us to the state of Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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NPR Climate Change

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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