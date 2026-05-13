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New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa takes a deep dive into her 'El Paso' hometown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:25 AM EDT
The cover of "El Paso" beside author Jasmile Ulloa. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Nina Subin)
Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Nina Subin
The cover of "El Paso" beside author Jasmile Ulloa. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Nina Subin)

In her new book, “El Paso: Five Families and One Hundred Years of Blood, Migration, Race, and Memory,” New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa recounts the history of the town she grew up in, which she believes speaks as much or more to the immigrant experience than Ellis Island.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ulloa.

Book excerpt: “El Paso’

By Jazmine Ulloa

An excerpt from “El Paso” by Jazmine Ulloa published on March 3, 2026 by Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Jazmine Ulloa

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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