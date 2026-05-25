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Utility companies in northern Michigan are working to put more power lines underground

WBUR
Published May 25, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

Power outages are increasing as climate change drives more severe weather events across the U.S. Lines buried underground are significantly more reliable than overhead power lines.

But only about a fifth of the country’s lines are buried. In northern Michigan, some utilities are trying to change that.

Vivian La reports from Interlochen Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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