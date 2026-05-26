© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials release more details on fatal Searsmont blaze as they try to pinpoint cause

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 26, 2026 at 6:38 PM EDT
A fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont on Friday, May 15, 2026.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
A fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont on Friday, May 15, 2026.

State and federal investigators have wrapped up an initial probe into the fatal explosion and fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont earlier this month.

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a written statement Tuesday that investigators believe the fire started at the base of a silo, and is considered "accidental."

Before the fire was contained, a "rapid ignition of suspended particulate material" caused an explosion so powerful it lifted the silo off its concrete base.

Investigators said the silo then toppled over, engulfing the surrounding area in flames and spreading the fire to nearby buildings.

Morrill firefighter Andrew Cross was killed and at least ten other people were injured.

Investigators are expected to continue gathering information in the coming months, as they seek to pinpoint the precise cause of the fire.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content