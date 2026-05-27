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Cumberland County will consider criminal, civil violations for more pedestrian or bike crashes

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:27 AM EDT
Cyclists in Portland in September 2021.
Corey Templeton
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
Cyclists in Portland in September 2021.

This story will be updated.

The Cumberland County district attorney has announced a new policy that will start treating pedestrian or bike crashes resulting in injury as potential criminal or civil violations.

The announcement comes in the wake of what District Attorney Jackie Sartoris described as the deadliest year on record for Cumberland County pedestrians in 2025.

Sartoris said under the new policy, police will secure crash scenes, preserve evidence and send completed reports about the accident to the district attorney's office for review. Prosecutors will decide whether criminal charges or civil violations should be issued.

“Crashes that kill or seriously injure people on foot or on bikes are not just 'accidents,'" Sartoris said in a statement. "They are violent events with real victims. Police officers are already doing the work of investigating these crashes; now this information will be shared with prosecutors to determine if a charge is appropriate."

The district attorney's office is expected to issue guidance and training to police departments in the coming days.
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New England News Collaborative
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko

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