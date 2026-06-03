Maine immigrant groups launch online resource guide, data hub for navigating increased enforcement

The Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition is launching a new online database and resource guide to help immigrant communities and advocates understand and navigate increased federal enforcement.

Dubbed "Lighthouse Maine," the website includes a resource guide for families responding to the arrest of a loved one, several years of data on ICE arrests in the state, and a map of recent ICE sightings reported through the Coalition's hotline.

Speaking at a launch event in Portland on Wednesday, advocacy manager Ruben Torres said the goal is to make all this information available in one place.

"It gives the public a chance to see the patterns, understand their rights, find support, and measure official claims against the record," he said.

Data and operations contractor Caroline Webster aid the site also aims to offer reliable information for immigrants in the state.

"So that they can understand what's happening in their communities with less fear, less unknown, and more grounded evidence," Webster said.

Webster says there's been a recent increase in ICE activity reported to the Coalition's immigration enforcement hotline.

The website is available in nearly 30 languages, and will be updated as new data on ICE arrests and activity in the state becomes available.