Tartan Army lands in Concord, prepares for Scotland-Haiti World Cup match

The World Cup is expected to draw over three million visitors to Greater Boston, according to FIFA . A little over a dozen of them are friends of Concord resident and Scotland native, Steff Williamson, who is hosting a group of fellow Scottish fans at his home.

They plan on going to the first World Cup game in New England: a faceoff between Scotland and Haiti at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Williamson described it as “Scottish luck” to have the games scheduled near his home – and even to be able to root for Scotland at all.

“Football is by far and away the most popular sport in our country. But we're absolutely terrible at it,” said fan Andrew Moody, fresh off the plane from Edinburgh. “So qualifying and the manner we did qualify is just absolutely phenomenal.”

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The high humidity and dangerously hot weather this weekend will pose a challenge for Scotland as the team aims to land an early win against Haiti ahead of facing off with Morocco and Brazil.

Fan Frankie Livingstone will also be rooting for goalkeeper Craig Gordon .

At 43, Gordon is one of the oldest players to ever play in a World Cup. He has a chance for a historic record - especially if Scotland makes it past the group stage.

“You'll see in Boston lots of kilts and the fans, which are called the Tartan Army,” Livingstone said. “They'll be all over Boston, hopefully not making too much of a nuisance of themselves.”

Scottish fans reportedly drank several German bars dry during the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship. Even as Boston is letting bars stay open later , Williamson’s Scottish contingent is making its best attempt to drink their way through Yamas Greek Restaurant in downtown Concord.

Williamson said Yamas is the only place with Basement Beer Brewing, a pilsner that Williamson brews himself, on tap.

He said the football matches will be streamed live at the bar to give others a chance to join in on the World Cup spirit.

“If you don’t have a team, Concord – you’re supporting Scotland de facto,” Williamson said.