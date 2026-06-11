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Watch the first World Cup match for the US from the stands here in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron scores his side's second goal against Nicaragua during an international friendly soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, June 5, 2026.
Jorge Saenz
/
AP
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron scores his side's second goal against Nicaragua during an international friendly soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, June 5, 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has now officially kicked off — pun intended — and the U.S. Men’s National Team is set to hit the field Friday night.

Here in Connecticut, you can still have the soccer stadium experience for Friday’s game in Hartford. The city’s professional soccer team, Hartford Athletic, is hosting what it says could be the state’s largest watch party for the first U.S. match against Paraguay.

Paraguayans are the smallest population of Latinos in the U.S. — with 26,000 in the entire country, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The Connecticut Mirror reports just 566 Paraguayans called Connecticut home in 2023.

What’s at stake

The USMNT has never won the World Cup — while the U.S. Women’s National Team has won four — and are now trying to snag their first on home soil.

The first round is broken into groups of four teams each, lettered A to L, for a total of 48 countries playing 104 matches by the end of the six weeks.

Sports news outlets, like Connecticut-based ESPN, are reporting that the U.S. is slightly favored to win not only this match but Group D overall, which also includes Turkey and Australia.

NPR spoke with the USMNT’s former coach, Gregg Berhalter, about what to keep an eye out for during Friday’s game.

Learn more

The U.S. and Paraguay face off in Los Angeles, making this a night game in Eastern Time. Gates at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford will open at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. kickoff on-screen.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are still free tickets available via SeatGeek. Hartford Athletic is planning an even larger watch party for the World Cup Final on July 19. In New Haven, establishments like Barracuda Bistro, Trinity Bar and The Cannon will be open and offering food and drink specials during each game.

If you’re looking for a smaller venue in Hartford, nearby Pratt Street and Parkville Market are also hosting watch parties on Friday night and throughout the weekslong tournament. Or tune in at home through FOX (and its subsidiary Tubi) for English and Telemundo for Spanish.
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Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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