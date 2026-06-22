© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Border crossings into Maine rise slightly compared to last year, after months of decline

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
The international bridge linking downtown Calais and St. Stephen on Aug. 7th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The international bridge linking downtown Calais and St. Stephen on Aug. 7, 2025.

Border crossings into Maine were up slightly in March and April compared to the same months last year, according to the most recent federal data.

The increase comes after months of declining border crossings from Canada following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs, and threats to make the country a 51st state.

Canada's statistics agency is reporting a similar trend, with a 15% year-over-year jump in the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by car in May.

Gov. Janet Mills and many in the state's tourism industry have prioritized outreach to Canadian visitors, who've historically flocked to Maine's southern beaches in the summer.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content