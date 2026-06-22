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UConn grant will fund Parkinson's disease needs assessment in CT's 'quiet corner'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A coalition advocating for patients with Parkinson's disease has won a grant to launch a pilot needs assessment in Windham County. This new grant will fund a graduate student who will be the “engine” behind the research. The needs assessment will not only gather data from individuals of all ages living with the disease, but also their caregivers and family members.
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A coalition advocating for patients with Parkinson's disease has won a grant to launch a pilot needs assessment in Windham County. This new grant will fund a graduate student who will be the “engine” behind the research. The needs assessment will not only gather data from individuals of all ages living with the disease, but also their caregivers and family members.

A coalition advocating for patients with Parkinson's disease has won a grant to launch a pilot needs assessment in Windham County. UConn’s Institute on Collaboration for Health Intervention and Policy (InCHIP) awarded the $10,000 late last month.

It comes as a 2024 law calling for a statewide needs assessment for the disease has yet to be funded.

This new grant will fund a graduate student who will be the “engine” behind the research, according to Cristina Colón-Semenza, a UConn physical therapist who is also part of the Connecticut Parkinson’s Disease Coalition.

The assessment will look to identify the strengths and disparities in care and resources in Connecticut's northeast corner.

Colón-Semenza said there is great need in Windham County for this research. She worked as a clinician for 15 years in the area before joining UConn.

“I was being bombarded with referrals that I almost couldn't even keep up with, because I was one of the few that had a neurologic clinical specialization in physical therapy,” Colón-Semenza said.

The needs assessment will not only gather data from individuals of all ages living with the disease, but also their caregivers and family members, Colón-Semenza said. Older adults will also be key to the research.

“We know that age is the most significant factor for increasing your risk for Parkinson's disease,” Colón-Semenza said. “We also hope to go to senior centers or communities where there are large proportions of older adults, to understand what is your knowledge of Parkinson's disease?”

The coalition plans to expand the test further throughout the state based on their findings from this pilot phase in the quiet corner.

Colón-Semenza said the coalition is working to partner with foundations like American Parkinson's Disease Association and Michael J. Fox Foundation, but still hopes to receive state or federal support down the line.

She said individuals who want to learn more about getting involved with the community engagement research in Windham County can contact UConn's Movement for Life Lab.
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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

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