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Sen. Chris Murphy, Cathy Holahan divorce, 2 years after separation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lisa Hagen
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:27 PM EDT
Chris Murphy and his wife at Dunkin' Park in Hartford shortly after he was declared the winner in his rematch with Matt Corey for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Mark Pazniokas
/
CT Mirror
Chris Murphy and his wife at Dunkin' Park in Hartford shortly after he was declared the winner in his rematch with Matt Corey for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Cathy Holahan divorced in late July, nearly two years after the couple announced their separation, according to a court filing.

Holahan, who is an attorney, filed for divorce on July 20 in Hartford District Superior Court. The divorce was granted that same day by Judge Jason Lobo.

Murphy’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. When asked on his way to a vote in the Senate if he had a comment, Murphy said no.

CT Insider first reported the news of the divorce.

Murphy and Holahan announced their separation in November 2024, less than two weeks after the Connecticut senator won a third term. The two appeared together with their sons at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford to celebrate his election victory.

At the time, the couple said the decision was made jointly on amicable terms and that they will co-parent their two teenage sons together.

“Chris and Cathy recently made the joint decision to separate amicably. They do so with deep care and respect for each other and a commitment to remain friends and loving co-parents to their sons,” a Murphy spokesperson said in a 2024 statement.

Murphy and Holahan were married in 2007. They met each other at the University of Connecticut School of Law where they both earned law degrees.

When they got married, Murphy was serving as a first-term congressman in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District. After a few terms in the House, he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012 and has been serving in that role since.

Murphy has been serving in elected office since 1999, starting out as a member of Connecticut’s House of Representatives.
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Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is a reporter at WABE.
See stories by Lisa Hagen

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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