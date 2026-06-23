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Portugal's Ronaldo shakes off World Cup doubters, scores 2 after sluggish start

NPR | By Russell Lewis
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup match against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday.
Michael Steele
/
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup match against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday.

It did not take long for the questions to surface about the aging star.

Cristiano Ronaldo was virtually invisible in Portugal's opening World Cup match against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite playing the entire game last week, he was essentially absent in the 1-1 draw. Gone were his flashes of excellence and otherworldly goalscoring ability.

The whispers about the 41-year-old turned louder. The drumbeat on social media and chatter from television commentators grew: should the team captain limit his minutes? Was he a distraction? Were his teammates deferring to him too much during the game?

As Ronaldo watched his fellow stars dominate at this thrilling tournament — Argentina's Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in his opener, followed by two goals in Argentina's second game; France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland have each scored four times — you could tell his poor performance bothered him.

On Tuesday, as he took the field against Uzbekistan, he looked like the Ronaldo of old. It took all of six minutes for Ronaldo to shake off the doubters. Deep inside Uzbekistan's penalty area, Ronaldo struck a powerful right-footed volley into the net. He is now the first player (man or woman) to score in six World Cups.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his first of two World Cup goals against Uzbekistan. He becomes the first player to score in six World Cups.
Charlotte Wilson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring his first of two World Cup goals against Uzbekistan. He becomes the first player to score in six World Cups.

His face showed it all. The worry. The concern. It was all gone. Replaced by relief. A smile. Fist pumps. His teammates mobbed him. The crowd in Houston roared to life.

And he wasn't done.

In the 39th minute, he streaked down the field and, with a perfectly-placed pass from Bruno Fernandes, struck it by the Uzbek goalkeeper. Ronaldo's second goal of the game. His teammates tried to get him his hat trick, but it was not to be.

Still, Portugal defeated Uzbekistan 5-0. Portugal was back, and so is Ronaldo.

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Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis

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