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CT approaches goal of protecting 21% of its land as open space with new conservation funds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
(L-R) Marc Nicol, Director of Park Planning & Development of Riverfront Recapture on June 23, 2026 at Great River Park in East Hartford shows Gov. Ned Lamont and DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes the areas of improvement that the grant money will go towards on the waterfront. Gov. Lamont announced that an additional $2.4 million is being awarded to support the improvement of 15 urban green and community garden spaces and the Riverfront Recapture will use their funding to restore and improve Great River park along the Connecticut River.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
(L-R) Marc Nicol, Director of Park Planning & Development of Riverfront Recapture on June 23, 2026 at Great River Park in East Hartford shows Gov. Ned Lamont and DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes the areas of improvement that the new funding will go towards on the waterfront. Gov. Lamont announced that an additional $2.4 million is being awarded to support the improvement of 15 urban green and community garden spaces and the Riverfront Recapture will use their funding to restore and improve Great River park along the Connecticut River.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced $9.4 million in state funding meant to preserve and protect more than 1,200 acres of open space across the state.

“Open space provides benefits to residents across Connecticut and makes our state a great place to live,” Lamont said.

At a press conference at Great River Park in East Hartford, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes agreed with the governor.

“We know that open space provides tremendous benefits, both recreational and environmental, for residents and ecosystems,” Dykes said.

Dykes said the state has “a statutory target of protecting 21% of the state's land base as open space.”

“Between DEEP and our partners, we have preserved almost 80% of the 21% goal,” Dykes said. “So we're making enormous progress, and we're making a huge step towards that goal today with this latest grant round.”

Parcels being preserved in the latest round of grant funding span 15 towns across Connecticut. The largest is the 312-acre Ilewicz Property in Killingly, and the smallest is the 15.84-acre Plummer Addition in Wilton and Weston.

Lamont and Dykes also announced an additional $2.4 million meant to improve 15 urban green spaces and community gardens in municipalities including New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury.

“Open space access is really important in our rural areas,” Dykes said. “It's also really important in our cities.”
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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