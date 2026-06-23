CT approaches goal of protecting 21% of its land as open space with new conservation funds

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced $9.4 million in state funding meant to preserve and protect more than 1,200 acres of open space across the state.

“Open space provides benefits to residents across Connecticut and makes our state a great place to live,” Lamont said.

At a press conference at Great River Park in East Hartford, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes agreed with the governor.

“We know that open space provides tremendous benefits, both recreational and environmental, for residents and ecosystems,” Dykes said.

Dykes said the state has “a statutory target of protecting 21% of the state's land base as open space.”

“Between DEEP and our partners, we have preserved almost 80% of the 21% goal,” Dykes said. “So we're making enormous progress, and we're making a huge step towards that goal today with this latest grant round.”

Parcels being preserved in the latest round of grant funding span 15 towns across Connecticut. The largest is the 312-acre Ilewicz Property in Killingly, and the smallest is the 15.84-acre Plummer Addition in Wilton and Weston.

Lamont and Dykes also announced an additional $2.4 million meant to improve 15 urban green spaces and community gardens in municipalities including New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury.

“Open space access is really important in our rural areas,” Dykes said. “It's also really important in our cities.”