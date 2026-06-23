CT Public names Lauren Komrosky new president and CEO

A veteran public media executive with more than a decade of experience at Connecticut Public has been named the organization’s new president and CEO.

Lauren Komrosky, who oversees the nonprofit broadcaster’s digital services, marketing and membership teams, will start her new role June 29. She has been with CT Public since 2015.

The organization's board of trustees announced the news Tuesday following a national search.

In a statement, Komrosky said she is honored to take the position and inspired by the organization's commitment to public service.

"At a time when trusted journalism and community connection matter more than ever, I look forward to building on our momentum and expanding our impact across the state," Komrosky said.

As chief digital officer, Komrosky led the Digital Services Bureau, which supports the organization’s efforts to grow its digital presence on dozens of platforms, as well as the membership team, including strategy, development and revenue.

She takes over after CT Public president and CEO Mark Contreras announced in January his plans to retire. He has led the Hartford-based organization since 2019 through the COVID-19 pandemic and Congress’ rescission of public media funding.

Komrosky’s most immediate challenge is addressing the company’s budget in light of the rescission.

Connecticut Public, which provides both NPR and PBS programming, was getting about $2 million each year in federal funds via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That’s about 10% of its budget.

Since last summer, CT Public has worked to raise additional money to address the funding loss. As of last week, CT Public was about $50,000 shy of bridging the gap, the result of an influx of donations from audience members and contributions from donors, foundations, businesses and other groups. The organization also has an endowment fund.

Contreras said last summer that the funding cut was a serious, but “surmountable” challenge.

Unlike other public media organizations, CT Public has not conducted layoffs since last year’s rescission, although the company did lay off 4% of its staff in 2024.

Like other public media organization leaders, Komrosky faces other challenges, including how to serve linear radio and television audiences, which are dwindling across the country, while monetizing a growing digital audience.

Connecticut Public is home to both Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio. It reaches more than 1.2 million people each week across its broadcast and digital platforms, according to the organization. It also owns the for-profit agency MediaVision Creative, located in Norwalk.

"Lauren brings a unique combination of deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and forward-looking vision," said Catalina Samper-Horak, incoming chairperson of Connecticut Public's Board of Trustees. "Following a rigorous national search, the Board is confident she will build on our strong foundation and lead Connecticut Public into its next chapter."

A Connecticut native, Komrosky joined CT Public in 2015 focused on market research and development. In 2017, she led a research team to help drive strategy around audience development, community engagement and digital content development. In 2019, she joined the Digital Services Bureau to lead a team focused on data, digital products and digital audience engagement.

She has served in leadership and advisory roles across the public media system, including the PBS Executive Leadership Program, the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Digital Infrastructure Advisory Group, according to the organization's announcement.

Before Connecticut Public, Komrosky worked in the marketing and advertising industry, including positions at DRAFT/FCB, Ogilvy & Mather and BusinessOnline. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Villanova University.

Komrosky lives in West Hartford with her husband and two daughters.

Contreras said earlier this year he is leaving Connecticut Public in a position of strength, saying that the organization is in “very good shape” and includes “many talented people who will continue to propel our mission forward.” He said the organization is financially strong, even in light of the rescission of public media funding.

"Lauren has been an invaluable member of Connecticut Public's leadership team and a driving force behind many of our most significant accomplishments," Contreras said in Tuesday's announcement. "She is a trusted leader, an innovative thinker, and a passionate champion for public media. I have every confidence that Connecticut Public will continue to thrive under her leadership."

Contreras will stay with CT Public in an advisory role through the leadership transition until November 2026.

This story was prepared by the Connecticut Public newsroom. It was not reviewed by Connecticut Public executives before it was published.