© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hakeem Jeffries addresses Democratic Party divisions, says Trump is the bigger issue

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:15 AM EDT
U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 24.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 24.

Updated July 3, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is making the case for party unity as this year's primary season exposes ideological divisions among Democrats.

Speaking with Morning Edition on Friday, Jeffries was asked twice by NPR's Michel Martin how he would work with candidates who defeated Democrats he had backed in New York primaries. Each time, Jeffries returned to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda, saying Democrats are focused on flipping Republican-held seats in November, lowering costs and opposing what he called "MAGA extremism." He added that the House Democratic caucus has long included progressives, New Democrats and Blue Dogs.

"I've worked with sort of the ideologically diverse group of members up until this point and will continue to do so," Jeffries said.

Jeffries criticized Trump's decision to enter the conflict in the Middle East, saying House Democrats oppose what he called the president's "war of choice."

In his conversation with Martin, Jeffries also predicted a bipartisan housing affordability bill awaiting Trump's action will become law and accused the administration of wasting FBI resources by revisiting claims about the 2020 election.

Listen to the full live conversation by clicking the play button above.

The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content