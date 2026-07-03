An 'independent' tree, 250 years in the making in Portsmouth

David Steadman rattled off a string of facts about the gigantic horse chestnut tree behind him, as his son-in-law quickly climbed it and pruned the canopy.

This is no ordinary tree. It was planted in 1776 by a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

And in a way, the 250-year-old tree is like a member of Steadman’s extended family. Steadman has cared for it for close to 40 years, and a new generation is helping this historic tree stick around for more to cherish.

The story goes that William Whipple planted the tree — with help from his enslaved servant Prince Whipple — when he returned to Portsmouth from a meeting of the Continental Congress as a newly minted “Founding Father.”

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The trunk and canopy of the "Tree of Independence," a horse chestnut tree planted in Portsmouth in 1776 by William Whipple, after he signed the Declaration of Independence.

The European horse chestnut tree stands as an unmistakable sentry in the yard of the Moffatt-Ladd House , a historic home and museum on Market Street in Portsmouth. The tree looms above the house and sidewalk, and has withstood its share of inhospitable New England weather over 250 years.

Steadman and his team of arborists from Northeast Shade Tree specialize in caring for trees like this one.

So how is it doing on this semiquincentennial?

“I think it’s doing as well as it can,” Steadman says. “You know, it’s lost some of its crown. These trees typically live in a non-urban setting up to 300 years . . . but oftentimes in an urban setting, they’re reduced to 150 years. So, I consider it a success that it’s here at 250 years.”

Steadman shared his appreciation during a recent interview. He then spoke to a crowd gathered on the grass to learn more about this celebrated “Tree of Independence.”

“We’ve always been proud to take care of this tree,” he tells the onlookers, as son-in-law Matt Steadman, the crew foreman, rappels down.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The horse chestnut tree planted in 1776 by Declaration of Independence signer William Whipple looms over the nearby Moffatt-Ladd House in Portsmouth, NH.

The European horse chestnut tree is native to the Balkans, and is named for the horseshoe-shaped scar left on twigs after the leaves fall, according to the Moffatt-Ladd House.

Some branches of the tree are supported by cables to help preserve it. Steadman says there are eight to 10 high-strength cables in the tree.

Steadman and his team visit the tree four or more times during the growing season. On climbing inspections, they prune out any declining or dead portions of the tree. Starting in early spring, they oversee some soil fertility applications. Mycorrhizae, a type of fungus beneficial to the root system, helps the tree take in water and nutrients.

“That’s probably our most important application here, is to make sure we get the soil treated before we get into extreme heat in the summer,” he says.

Because of drought conditions last August, Steadman says it was the first time they had to water the tree. He estimates the horse chestnut tree has sequestered anywhere from 2 metric tons to 3.5 metric tons of carbon since 1776.

With such history and climate impacts, he admits it can be a little stressful to care for a tree this old.

“I think it harkens back to and demonstrates resilience for our country,” Steadman said. “So it’s a tough tree. We’re tough people, and we’re resilient.”