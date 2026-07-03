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Students from Springfield's Emergence Academy featured in PBS teen podcast

New England Public Media
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A still from the teen-podcast "On Our Minds," from PBS News Student Reporting Labs. The show explores what’s unique about teen life across the U.S. and this season included at Emergence Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts.
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PBS News Student Reporting Labs
A still from the teen-podcast "On Our Minds," from PBS News Student Reporting Labs. The show explores what’s unique about teen life across the U.S. and this season included at Emergence Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Take a road trip to Massachusetts with hosts Zack and Helena in an episode of the teen podcast On Our Minds, from PBS New Student Reporting labs.

This episode includes middle schoolers in Springfield, Massachusetts who attend Emergence Academy.

They hail from all over the world and "explain how they felt about ending up at a school together in western Massachusetts — learning English, making friends, and finally finding “a place to chill."

The segments was produced by Shake Mukasa and Afia, Bronsted, Lovemica and Jeily from Emergence Academy with support from their teacher, Steven Marles. Becky Wandel produced, edited and mixed this episode.

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New England News Collaborative

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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