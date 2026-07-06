© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New label warns CT consumers of 'forever chemicals' in household items

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Waterproof clothing, nonstick pans and other household items for sale in Connecticut that have "forever chemicals" intentionally added to them must carry a warning label, according to a state law that takes effect July 1, 2026.
People Images
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
Waterproof clothing, nonstick pans and other household items for sale in Connecticut that have "forever chemicals" intentionally added to them must carry a warning label, according to a state law that takes effect July 1, 2026.

Household items for sale in Connecticut that have '"forever chemicals" intentionally added to them must carry a warning label, according to a new law that takes effect July 1.

Also known as PFAS, the chemicals are often added to everyday items to make them waterproof or resistant to stains and grease. Examples include nonstick pans, stain-resistant carpeting and waterproof makeup. But they also include products you may not necessarily think of as absorbent, like children's car seats and baby strollers.

PFAS are incredibly slow to break down and can build up in humans and the environment. Exposure to certain levels of PFAS can lead to serious health effects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Those effects include development delays in children, increased risk of certain cancers and decreased fertility.

Under Connecticut law, the new label must include wording such as “Contains PFAS” or include PFAS in a list of added chemicals.

The new label will be added to 12 categories of household items for sale in the state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. They include:

  • Apparel 
  • Carpets or rugs 
  • Cleaning products 
  • Cookware
  • Cosmetic products 
  • Dental floss
  • Fabric treatments
  • Juvenile products 
  • Menstruation products
  • Textile furnishings
  • Ski wax
  • Upholstered furniture 

The labels are part of Connecticut’s push to ban the sale of items with PFAS added to them starting in January 2028.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate