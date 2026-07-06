New label warns CT consumers of 'forever chemicals' in household items

Household items for sale in Connecticut that have '"forever chemicals" intentionally added to them must carry a warning label, according to a new law that takes effect July 1.

Also known as PFAS, the chemicals are often added to everyday items to make them waterproof or resistant to stains and grease. Examples include nonstick pans, stain-resistant carpeting and waterproof makeup. But they also include products you may not necessarily think of as absorbent, like children's car seats and baby strollers.

PFAS are incredibly slow to break down and can build up in humans and the environment. Exposure to certain levels of PFAS can lead to serious health effects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency . Those effects include development delays in children, increased risk of certain cancers and decreased fertility.

Under Connecticut law, the new label must include wording such as “Contains PFAS” or include PFAS in a list of added chemicals.

The new label will be added to 12 categories of household items for sale in the state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. They include:

Apparel

Carpets or rugs

Cleaning products

Cookware

Cosmetic products

Dental floss

Fabric treatments

Juvenile products

Menstruation products

Textile furnishings

Ski wax

Upholstered furniture



The labels are part of Connecticut’s push to ban the sale of items with PFAS added to them starting in January 2028.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public