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Educational signs in limbo at Acadia National Park

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published July 7, 2026 at 5:58 AM EDT
A first wayside on the Cadillac Summit site is located within view of the parking lot along a stone path.
Jay Elhard
/
National Park Service
A first wayside on the Cadillac Summit site is located within view of the parking lot along a stone path.

Acadia National Park does not have to reinstall informational signs that had been removed from the park, according to a federal court order.

Signs featuring information about the Wabanaki people, climate science and history had been removed from the park last year, in accordance with a March 2025 executive order from President Donald Trump.

Last month, a federal court ordered the signs be put back.

But a federal appeals court last week granted a stay which means national parks do not have to restore the signage until the case is decided.

Educational signs in other national parks across the country, including the Grand Teton, Muir Woods, and Glacier National Park, have been removed as well.

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New England News Collaborative
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking

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