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Horror writer Paul Tremblay combines AI and an almost-dead body in new novel

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
The cover of "Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep" and author Paul Tremblay. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Tim Llewellyn)
Courtesy of HarperCollins and Tim Llewellyn
The cover of "Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep" and author Paul Tremblay. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Tim Llewellyn)

Best-selling horror writer Paul Tremblay‘s new book “Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep” centers around gamer Julia, who’s tasked with guiding a man in a vegetative state with artificial intelligence implanted in his brain across the country.

Book excerpt: ‘Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep’

By Paul Tremblay

From “Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep” by Paul Tremblay. Copyright 2026 Paul Tremblay. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, HarperCollins. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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