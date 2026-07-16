© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This is your brain on fatherhood: How childrearing, not just pregnancy, changes bodies and minds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
The cover of "Dad Brain" beside author Darby Saxbe. (Courtesy of Flatiron Book and Ketura Bishop)
Courtesy of Flatiron Book and Ketura Bishop
The cover of "Dad Brain" beside author Darby Saxbe. (Courtesy of Flatiron Book and Ketura Bishop)

Most dads will tell you that having children changed them forever. A growing body of evidence shows that’s true at a chemical level.

The brains of fathers look markedly different from men who’ve never raised kids. These changes are also present for other caregivers, regardless of their biological connection to a child.

Darby Saxbe is a clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Southern California. She spoke with host Peter O’Dowd and producer James Mastromarino about her new book, “Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How it Shapes Men’s Lives.”

Book excerpt: ‘Dad Brain’

By Darby Saxbe

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content