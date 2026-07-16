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Yellow sky, oh my! Why wildfires, weather turn the sky different colors

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Skies over Hartford hang hazy and orange on July 15, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Skies over Hartford hang hazy and orange on July 15, 2026.

Wildfires in Canada turned New England skies yellow this week, prompting officials to warn sensitive groups and raise air quality alerts, which remain in effect for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until Thursday night.

The eerie glow may have reminded you of 2023 when wildfires in Quebec caused skies across the Northeast to turn bright orange.

If you want to know why bad weather turns the sky different colors, think back to your middle school science class where you might have learned that white light is actually made up of all the colors you see in a rainbow.

“If you put light through a prism or if you look up at a rainbow, you see a lot of different colors and those colors range all the way from red and orange down to indigo and violet,” said Connecticut Public’s chief meteorologist, Garett Argianas.

During a wildfire, particles in the air, like ash and smoke, absorb colors with shorter wavelengths, which are on the blue and violet end of the spectrum. That leaves colors with longer wavelengths — like yellow, orange and red — passing through.

The intensity of the color is related to the thickness of the smoke, its density and the size of the smoke particles, according to Argianas.

“The greater the impact of the smoke, the more oranges and reds we see,” he said.

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urges children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health concerns like asthma, lung or heart problems to limit time outside and keep an eye on coughing and shortness of breath.

If you plan on running your air conditioner, you can reduce your exposure to ash and smoke particles by putting it on recirculate or fan mode, or you can use an air purifier.

Eyes to the skies 

Sepia-toned skies from wildfire smoke are similar to what happens when the sky turns green during tornadoes and thunderstorms, according to Argianas.

“In the case around tornadoes, it's more about water in the air absorbing different wavelengths of light,” he said.

“There's often hail in the mix as well.”

In fact, green clouds could indicate that hail is nearby, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, although scientists don't always agree on why exactly the sky turns green during severe weather.

“One theory is that large amounts of water and ice in the updrafts of a severe thunderstorm will scatter green light, making the clouds appear green,” according to NOAA’s Severe Storms Laboratory.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public’s environment and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover underreported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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