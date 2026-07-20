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As climate change drives more extreme wildfires, are smoky summer days the new norm?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
Light reflects off the water as the sun sets through wildfire smoke over Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, July 17, 2026. (Andy Bao/AP)
Andy Bao/AP
Light reflects off the water as the sun sets through wildfire smoke over Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, July 17, 2026. (Andy Bao/AP)

Scientists say human-caused climate change is driving longer fire seasons across drier landscapes, sparking more intense and widespread forest fires.

In Canada, home to more than a quarter of the world’s vast boreal forests, wildfires in remote regions are often left to burn.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Anabela Bonada, managing director of climate science at the University of Waterloo’s Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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