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Will Slate Auto's low-cost electric truck shift the EV market?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Some automakers are starting to produce cheaper electric vehicles. Bringing down the price might expand the market for EVs in the United States. China is already producing high-quality EVs for very low prices that aren’t available in the U.S. but are on roads in much of the rest of the world.

Slate Auto is an entirely new company making a basic bare-bones electric truck for less than $25,000. It can be customized and modified, even converting to an SUV, at an additional cost.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Slate Auto CEO Peter Faricy at Slate’s engineering and administrative Center in Troy, Michigan, and also talks to longtime auto writer Paul Eisenstein about the EV market.

Host Scott Tong interviews Slate Auto CEO Peter Faricy inside a Slate truck. (Julia Corcoran/Here & Now)
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Host Scott Tong interviews Slate Auto CEO Peter Faricy inside a Slate truck. (Julia Corcoran/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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