Springfield city clerk, councilor at odds over conflict of interest disclosure

Springfield City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez has filed a complaint with the city claiming whistleblower retaliation, harassment and a hostile work environment as a result of accusations made by City Councilor Justin Hurst that she is financially benefiting from a development project the city is set to give $100,000 in funding to.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, in front of the Roderick L. Ireland courthouse, Oyola-Lopez's attorney Zack Vargo said Hurst is retaliating against his client, after she submitted a report to the secretary of state's election division in October of 2023 that she had received communication claiming voters were being brought to city hall during the early voting period and paid $10 to vote for Hurst, who was then running for mayor. Hurst has vehemently denied the allegations and the state Attorney General's Office has not released the results of their probe into the matter.

"My client has never taken a position with respect to the veracity of these allegations against Mr. Hurst, but has, in her capacity as election commissioner, cooperated with investigations concerning these allegations as she is required by law to do," Vargo said.

He added that the "retaliatory actions" by Hurst have tarnished his client's "good character, threatened her livelihood and subjected her to unfounded criticism... and have also caused immeasurable emotional distress to her and her family."

Hurst says he is not retaliating, but doing what the residents of Springfield elected him to do.

"This is not a Justin versus Gladys thing... if there are issues that impact the residents of Springfield that need to be brought to light, I'm going to do that," he said.

Conflict of interest disclosure

Hurst has laid several claims against Oyola-Lopez, including that the Election Office tampered with votes after the Nov. 4, 2025 city council election in which he ran for and won an at-large seat.

Vargo said the secretary of state investigated the allegations and found there was "no irregularities or fraud," but that it was just an error on the website.

Hurst's primary claim is that Oyola-Lopez is set to gain financially from a $100,000 grant that could be awarded by the Springfield City Council to the New North Citizens Council (NNCC),a non-profit, where Oyola-Lopez serves as the president of the board of directors.

In a letter to City Solicitor Stephen Buoniconti dated June 25 Hurst asks for a legal opinion regarding potential ethics violations and conflict of interest related to Oyola-Lopez's involvement in a development deal to build senior housing on the property of the former Brightwood Elementary School in the city's North End.

Hurst says the NNCC came to the city council with a funding request for $100,000 for the project on June 22. At the time, he says it was not clear to the council that Oyola-Lopez is listed as a manager of Brightwood Elderly Living Loving Associates LLC, [BELLA]. BELLA, the development arm of the NNCC, is listed as a signatory — a person or organization authorized to sign legal documents — for MPZ NNCC Plainfield Street LLC, the for-profit developer attached to the project.

Hurst said he asked the city solicitor for a legal opinion and has not received a response.

"So I'm not so sure that it would be prudent for us as a city council to approve this appropriation," Hurst said.

However, Vargo said Oyola-Lopez did seek counsel from the solicitor and was assured there was no need to disclose.

"My client did not and has not derived any compensation for her roles at New North Citizens Council," he said. "The law department answered her and said she did not need to disclose anything. There was no conflict. None of that. That opinion was also communicated to Mr. Hurst."

Hurst insists BELLA is separate from the NNCC.

"We're not even talking about New North Citizens Council — we're talking about a for-profit entity. And so the idea that you're asking the City Council to approve $100,000 for a for-profit entity and you've never disclosed that you have an interest in it, — it's problematic," he said.

In a document given to reporters at the press conference Vargo lays out the relationship between the NNCC and the development LLCs.

"BELLA is a real estate development subsidiary of New North Citizens Council, Inc. ("NNCC") for the specific purpose of redeveloping the former Brightwood School into affordable senior housing," the document reads.

It goes on to explain that the NNCC, through BELLA, has partnered with MPZ Development LLC, an "experienced affordable housing developer, to advance the project." A joint venture called MPZ NNCC Plainfield Street LLC, is expected to develop, finance, construct, own, and operate the project.

Vargo reiterated that Oyola-Lopez serves only in a voluntary capacity and has not and will not receive any money from her involvement. He also said his client is a longtime public servant who has done things in accordance to the law.

Hurst seeks independent legal council

At an upcoming meeting Monday night councilors will be asked to vote on a measure to retain independent legal counsel to advise them on the matter.

Hurst said there are a great deal of city funds already invested in this project including $400,000 in block grants; and $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

He would like to know whether city officials were aware that Oyola-Lopez also served as the president of the board of directors for NNCC at the time these financial commitments were made and that she had what he believes is a "direct interest" in the company that was receiving this money and whether she disclosed her involvement before these funds were committed.

"We need independent counsel to advise us. And I'd imagine once that occurs, which hopefully will occur in the very near future based off of the order that I filed, we'll have some sort of resolution as to how we as a body should proceed," he said.