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MIT study says Biden's clean energy goals remain largely intact

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Michael Conroy/AP
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Despite President Trump’s resolve to repeal the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, a report from Massachusetts Institute Technology’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research finds that the clean energy transition is still largely following the trajectory laid out in the IRA.

President Trump and congressional Republicans terminated some of the climate law’s most important provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But, the MIT report’s author argues that when it comes to clean electricity and emissions reductions, the substantial majority of the IRA’s benefits continue apace.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Lily Bermel, author of the report and a visiting fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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