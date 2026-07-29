© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public health leaders drop 'data' lawsuit against MA gambling commission

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT
MGM Springfield has more than 1,500 slot machines, according to the casino.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
MGM Springfield has more than 1,500 slot machines, according to the casino.

Public health advocates have dropped a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Gaming Commission over casino data collection. They say the matter has been resolved.

The Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) at Northeastern University sued the gaming commission in 2024.

They said the original 2011 law legalizing casinos required the commission to get detailed information from gambling operators about player behavior, and to give it to researchers studying gambling addiction.

But more than ten years after the first casino opened, that data was still not available.

PHAI director Mark Gottlieb said the state needs that information to regulate gambling more safely. As one example, he said, a particular slot machine may be especially addictive for players.

“The data shows that [gamblers] are using it in a way that is inconsistent with responsible play,” Gottlieb said. “Then those certain features, for example, of those slot machines or other kinds of electronic gaming machines could be required to be changed or eliminated to prevent that kind of harm.”

PHAI dropped the lawsuit earlier this month when the state began to comply with the law, Gottlieb said.

In a statement, Massachusetts Gaming Commission spokesperson Thomas Mills said the organization hired the University of Massachusetts Amherst Donahue Institute to create a portal, where as of July 10, 2026, researchers can apply to access player data — after the data has been stripped of any personal identifiers.

Mills said the commission began this work in 2016, well before the lawsuit was filed.

“Since the onset of casino gaming in the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has worked diligently to create the framework to allow the anonymous transfer and analysis of the data by qualified researchers,” Mills wrote.

But Gottlieb said the process would have gone much quicker if the state required casinos to provide accessible information upfront as a condition of getting a casino license.

“Requiring them to come up with data formats that would facilitate making this a much easier process for them,” Gottlieb said. “None of that was part of the application process.”

Next, Gottlieb said, sports betting companies should be required to share their player data with the state.

The 2011 gambling law did not require data collection for sportsbooks, but a pending state bill - the Bettor Health Act – would.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content