© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

33 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in NH, 2 hospitalizations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
Cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States set a new record earlier in July.
Dan Tuohy
Cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States set a new record earlier in July.

There are now 33 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in New Hampshire, according to the latest data from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Seventeen of those cases are people who reported eating lettuce from locations that served recalled Taylor Farms products. All of those cases are linked to exposure to recalled lettuce at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, according to Jake Leon, spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

When asked what classifies an “outbreak” in New Hampshire, and whether these latest cases meet that standard, Leon said, “DHHS defines a cluster of cyclosporiasis as the occurrence of more cases than expected in a specific area or period, specifically when cases are linked through a common source.”

In the previous five years, the state typically identified between two and nine cases of cyclosporiasis a year.

“Based on the increasing number of individuals with cyclosporiasis from their exposure at Cheshire Medical Center,” Leon said, “DHHS is investigating the situation at Cheshire Medical Center as a foodborne cluster investigation and believes this cluster is part of the larger nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak.”

Two people in New Hampshire have been hospitalized with the illness, which causes severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

Last week, the number of cyclosporiasis cases nationally surpassed previous records, and caused alarm among health experts and food safety leaders.

The Trump administration ended the mandatory tracking of cyclospora and five other pathogens at the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network, the office within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that monitors foodborne illnesses.

Stores in New Hampshire that carry Taylor Farms products include Walmart, Shaws, 7-Eleven, Target, and Whole Foods.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content