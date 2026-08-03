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Two people in Michigan have died after becoming ill with cyclosporiasis

NPR
Published August 3, 2026 at 1:46 PM EDT

Two people in Michigan have died after becoming ill with cyclosporiasis, state health officials announced Monday. They are the first reported deaths linked to a massive outbreak of the intestinal illness that began in May.

In a statement, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said both people who died had "significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration."

Cyclosporiasis is not usually fatal, and is caused by the parasite Cyclospora. Symptoms include severe diarrhea that can last several days to weeks. People with healthy immune systems can often recover on their own, but treatment with antibiotics will speed recovery.

Michigan has recorded more than 11,000 cases of cyclosporiasis this year in an outbreak linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating cases in 45 states.

An NPR editor adapted this audio report by Maria Godoy.

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