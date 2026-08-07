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Flock cameras are causing an uproar in CT — and everywhere else

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin,
Ava Keogh
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
A Flock Safety license plate reader.
David Goldman
/
AP
A Flock Safety license plate reader.

They're meant to see everything. But in the past few weeks, Flock cameras have been seen seemingly everywhere, and not for good reason.

A Florida man staged a solo protest by blocking one camera with a pool skimmer. In one Minnesota town, someone cut down every Flock camera overnight. And comedian John Oliver devoted his show this week to privacy and civil rights concerns around the cameras.

The cameras are motion-activated and use AI to log license plates and other vehicle identifiers. Supporters say they crack down on stolen vehicles and investigate crimes. Opponents say they're a violation of privacy and civil rights — and that there's no way to know who's watching or why.

Now the town of Milford, Connecticut has become a front line for opposition to the cameras after a raucous town meeting.

“All these Flock cameras have nothing to do with safety! They have to do with control!" said resident Tony de Blasio, who said he was a former Marine, at the meeting.

“This isn't a partisan issue. I don't care who's in this room. There are Democrats and Republicans. We all want this done.”

The list of speakers that night bore him out. Local candidates from both major parties spoke against the cameras.

“Benjamin Franklin once said those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety," Democrat Andrew Rice said. "If you want safety, then give the people resources that they need to live decent lives.”

Republican Chris Lancia, who spoke immediately after Rice, said he’s worked in telecommunications for decades building cameras like Flock.

“What can't a police officer do that these cameras don't?" Lancia said. "You want the speeding to stop? Put a police cruiser there. Let our officers do their job. Stop being soft on crime. These cameras need to go.”

Milford police chief Keith Mello’s the one who proposed them in the first place. He said he still thinks they’re a good idea, especially because he doesn’t have enough cops as it is.

“I'll say now, if you don't trust police or you don't trust the government, you don't trust big business, there's probably not a lot that I can do to convince you other than tell you this is the best information that we have," Mello said.

Milford officials voted to consider a moratorium on the cameras next month.

But in the meantime, state leaders — including Milford's own representative in Hartford — are already speaking out.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and State Senator James Maroney of Milford said the cameras are an invasive technology. They said residents have a right to be concerned, and deserve answers about who’s watching and why.

The state of Connecticut will conduct a survey on the number of cameras and how they are used to strengthen protection acts and technology regulations in 2027.
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New England News Collaborative
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Ava Keogh
Ava Keogh is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Ava Keogh

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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