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Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that was long championed by Lindsey Graham

NPR | By Claudia Grisales
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
Before his death, Lindsey Graham was one of the most vocal advocates in Congress for new sanctions on Russia. The South Carolina Republican helped champion legislation that was passed by the Senate on Friday.
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Before his death, Lindsey Graham was one of the most vocal advocates in Congress for new sanctions on Russia. The South Carolina Republican helped champion legislation that was passed by the Senate on Friday.

The GOP-led Senate has passed a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill, legislation that was led by South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham before his unexpected death last month at the age of 71.

The bill, which passed Friday by a vote of 86 to 11, is designed to stifle the Russian economy and bring an end to a war that started in 2022 when President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine that has since cost thousands of civilian lives.

The plan would sanction top Russian leaders and introduce harsh new penalties on nations that purchase oil and natural gas from Russia. It gives President Trump the ability to issue tariffs on these importers — up to 100% for major buyers of Russian energy, such as China and India. In addition, the bill extends sanctions against Iran.

Shortly before his death, Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced he had reached a deal with the White House to support the bill. After his death, Graham's Senate colleagues said they would name the legislation in his honor.

"My late brother Lindsey was a foreign policy and national security expert. He was also a peace maker who was determined to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine," said Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., in remarks from the Senate floor ahead of the vote. Graham was appointed to serve out the remainder of her brother's term.

"The war against Ukraine is primarily funded by the revenue Russia rakes in from energy sales," she continued. "Without these profits the ability to fund the war would be crippled. This legislation hits Putin where it hurts. "

The legislation will still need to pass the House before it can go to President Trump for his signature. Trump has signaled support for the bill, as has House Speaker Mike Johnson. But the Louisiana Republican will not have many votes to spare, as some House Democrats have voiced opposition to the bill, concerned about granting Trump new tariff authorities.

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Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Claudia Grisales

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