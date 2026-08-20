Hundreds of clients, staff hit by Easterseals NH program closures

The nonprofit Easterseals NH announced Wednesday that it’s closing its adult day program that serves seniors and people with disabilities in Manchester and Rochester. The organization is also shutting down in-home care services across the state.

In a written announcement, Easterseals NH said challenges recruiting care staff and rising costs have contributed to the closures. The adult day programs have also been facing low enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite ongoing efforts to increase participation, enrollment has not returned to a level that can sustain the programs,” according to a statement signed by both Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of Easterseals NH & VT and Bryan Bouchard, the chair of the board of directors.

The nonprofit said it struggled to hire and keep staff with rising labor costs and its aim to pay competitive wages. This led to the decision to discontinue the in-home services and personal care programs, which help people with light housekeeping, preparing meals and daily hygiene routines.

“Taken together, the result of these chronic challenges is that ESNH has operated both programs at significant and unsustainable losses in recent years, despite our best efforts,” Michele Talwani, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for Easterseals wrote to NHPR.

Talwani said 125 adult day clients and 245 in-home and personal care services clients are expected to be impacted.

Beauregard said the organization will work with the state Department of Health and Human Services and community partners to find care options for those losing services.

“We have meetings scheduled next week with several provider agencies who are interested in accepting referrals,” Talwani wrote via email. “This has been a very difficult decision to reach, as we care deeply about everyone we serve. We are doing our very best to ensure a smooth transition to a new agency.”

“DHHS is working closely with the organization, case managers and our community partners to monitor the transition of the services to other providers to ensure continuity of care for the people who benefit from these services,” Jake Leon, spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

Easterseals NH will still continue to offer childcare services, early intervention, behavioral health, affordable housing for seniors, veterans and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

No new clients for the closing programs are being accepted. Current clients will receive services for another 60 days; services will end by October 17.