© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Realtors endorse Lamont for a second time

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont addresses the crowd during the grand opening of “The August” in Steelpointe Harbor in Bridgeport, Conn.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont addresses the crowd during the grand opening of “The August” in Steelpointe Harbor in Bridgeport, Conn.

The Connecticut Association of Realtors is backing Gov. Ned Lamont’s reelection bid for a second time.

Connecticut Realtors is the state’s largest professional trade association, representing almost 18,000 realtors statewide.

The association’s support of Lamont stems from his track record of trying to promote Connecticut as a desirable place to live, according to Connecticut Realtors Legislative Committee Chair Joanne Breen.

“Gov. Lamont has been a steadfast champion for Connecticut real estate, proactively working to support decisions that help make Connecticut a desirable place to live and work,” Breen said. “Connecticut’s real estate industry and its economic success are tied together, and Governor Lamont understands that important connection.”

Lamont has shown a strong commitment to Connecticut's real estate industry, Alexa Kebalo, president of CT Realtors, said.

“He continues to advocate for programs and policies that can expand homeownership, affordability and real estate opportunity across communities in Connecticut,” Kebalo said.

CT Realtors also endorsed Lamont during his 2022 reelection run. However, it backed Lamont’s Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, during the 2018 election, when Lamont was first elected.

In choosing which candidate to endorse, Connecticut Realtors says it considers candidates’ engagement and decisions on housing-related issues. And their alignment with the association on public policy.

In his campaign priorities, Lamont expressed a desire to add more housing around transit hubs, create more options for middle-income and working families and meet local community housing needs “responsibly.”

Lamont recently won the Democratic party’s gubernatorial primary election and faces Republican candidate Ryan Fazio.

Fazio plans to pass reforms that would reduce the cost of electricity, cut income taxes, reduce the cost of housing and reduce health care costs.

“Owning a home is one of the most important paths to building a future for your family, and every Connecticut resident deserves that opportunity, no matter their zip code," Lamont said in a statement regarding the CT Realtors endorsement. "I've been proud to collaborate with Connecticut’s Realtors to expand housing production, cut red tape that stands in the way of new development, and protect the rights of property owners across our state.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.