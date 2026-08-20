CT Realtors endorse Lamont for a second time

The Connecticut Association of Realtors is backing Gov. Ned Lamont ’s reelection bid for a second time.

Connecticut Realtors is the state’s largest professional trade association, representing almost 18,000 realtors statewide.

The association’s support of Lamont stems from his track record of trying to promote Connecticut as a desirable place to live, according to Connecticut Realtors Legislative Committee Chair Joanne Breen.

“Gov. Lamont has been a steadfast champion for Connecticut real estate, proactively working to support decisions that help make Connecticut a desirable place to live and work,” Breen said. “Connecticut’s real estate industry and its economic success are tied together, and Governor Lamont understands that important connection.”

Lamont has shown a strong commitment to Connecticut's real estate industry, Alexa Kebalo, president of CT Realtors, said.

“He continues to advocate for programs and policies that can expand homeownership, affordability and real estate opportunity across communities in Connecticut,” Kebalo said.

CT Realtors also endorsed Lamont during his 2022 reelection run . However, it backed Lamont’s Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, during the 2018 election , when Lamont was first elected.

In choosing which candidate to endorse, Connecticut Realtors says it considers candidates’ engagement and decisions on housing-related issues. And their alignment with the association on public policy.

In his campaign priorities , Lamont expressed a desire to add more housing around transit hubs, create more options for middle-income and working families and meet local community housing needs “responsibly.”

Lamont recently won the Democratic party’s gubernatorial primary election and faces Republican candidate Ryan Fazio.

Fazio plans to pass reforms that would reduce the cost of electricity, cut income taxes, reduce the cost of housing and reduce health care costs.

“Owning a home is one of the most important paths to building a future for your family, and every Connecticut resident deserves that opportunity, no matter their zip code," Lamont said in a statement regarding the CT Realtors endorsement. "I've been proud to collaborate with Connecticut’s Realtors to expand housing production, cut red tape that stands in the way of new development, and protect the rights of property owners across our state.”