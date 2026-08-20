After a ‘devastating’ Parkinson’s diagnosis, a CT woman is resolved to push forward

Reggie Stankaitis has led an active, healthy and independent life. She planned to retire somewhere by the water where she could play more golf.

Then she noticed her smile in a company photo was not the same as it always had been. She was having trouble walking. Her arm was becoming rigid.

Stankaitis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.

She said her diagnosis was “devastating.” Early in her treatment she says she was falling seven times a day in her home; it has been years since the Connecticut resident has been able to get up off the ground without help.

Stankaitis says her life is different than the one she pictured. Parkinson’s has altered her home and her routine. But it certainly has not stopped her.

She’s become an advocate for people with Parkinson’s.

Spend some time with Stankaitis and explore the realities of her day-to-day life in Connecticut Public's latest Mini-Doc.

