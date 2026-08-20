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After a ‘devastating’ Parkinson’s diagnosis, a CT woman is resolved to push forward

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tyler Russell
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT

Reggie Stankaitis has led an active, healthy and independent life. She planned to retire somewhere by the water where she could play more golf.

Then she noticed her smile in a company photo was not the same as it always had been. She was having trouble walking. Her arm was becoming rigid.

Stankaitis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.

She said her diagnosis was “devastating.” Early in her treatment she says she was falling seven times a day in her home; it has been years since the Connecticut resident has been able to get up off the ground without help.

Stankaitis says her life is different than the one she pictured. Parkinson’s has altered her home and her routine. But it certainly has not stopped her.

She’s become an advocate for people with Parkinson’s.

Spend some time with Stankaitis and explore the realities of her day-to-day life in Connecticut Public's latest Mini-Doc.
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Tyler Russell
Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.
See stories by Tyler Russell

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.