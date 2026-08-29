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Fresh Air Weekend: 'Shrinking' star Jason Segel; Lisa Kudrow on 'The Comeback'

NPR
Published August 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
"If I have a superpower that I can't take credit for ... [it's] that I'm very vulnerable," Shrinking star Jason Segel says.
Apple TV
"If I have a superpower that I can't take credit for ... [it's] that I'm very vulnerable," Shrinking star Jason Segel says.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Shrinking star Jason Segel isn't afraid to share the "dirty underneath": "If I have a superpower that I can't take credit for ... [it's] that I'm very vulnerable," Segel says. He plays a widowed therapist who offers very blunt advice in the Apple TV series Shrinking.

Squeeze in one last summer read: Here are three suspense thrillers to choose from: If you're looking for an end-of-summer escape, you can't go wrong with The Intrigue, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Under the Falls, by Richard Russo, or The Blue Flame, by George Pelecanos.

Lisa Kudrow on her The Comeback delusion, Conan and revisiting Friends: Kudrow is nominated for an Emmy for her final season playing Valerie Cherish on HBO's The Comeback. We'll also talk about her experience watching Friends after Matthew Perry's death.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate