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Sunday Puzzle: What rhymes with 'city?'

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published September 12, 2026 at 9:44 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

I'll give you rhymes for some well-known cities. You name the cities.

Ex. Cargo --> FARGO (N.D.)

1. Noisy
2. Colder
3. Shaken
4. Bruno
5. Palace
6. Dancing
7. Peyton
8. Bonkers
9. Scenics
10. Holly
11. Zeno
12. Foreman
13. Cortland
14. Radisson
15. Medicine

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a means of transportation in seven letters. Change the fifth letter to a U and read the result backward. You'll get a common Latin word followed by its English synonym. What words are these?

Answer: Dog sled —> deus, god

Winner

Allison Fitch of Poughquag, New York

This week's challenge

Name a product in seven letters that people buy in a shop that typically sells only this product. The last four letters backward spell what people often do to this product. Rearrange the first three letters to spell what people then do to this product. What product is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
Will Shortz has been the puzzle master for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987.
See stories by Will Shortz

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate