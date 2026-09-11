It’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Here’s where to celebrate in CT

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The celebration starts mid-month, in part, because the independence days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile fall on or near that date.

Join the celebrations and tributes to Hispanic & Latino culture at events in CT this fall. Connecticut Public has your list of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations — in chronological order. If we missed an event, send us details at news@ctpublic.org. You can also submit your event to our Community Calendar at ctpublic.org/events.

CRECER: Connecticut Latino Business Expo

Hartford Marriott Downtown

Sept. 1

The Hispanic Federation brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporate partners, lenders and community organizations for networking, business growth and connections.

Making his Mark in Connecticut: The Creative Process of F. Luis Mora

Housatonic Museum of Art

Sept. 9 through Feb. 19, 2027

The exhibit features the work of Uruguayan-born artist F. Luis Mora who lived in New Milford.

See never-before-seen preparatory drawings, this exhibition tells the life story of the first Hispanic member of the National Academy of Design and his legacy in Connecticut.

2026 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival del Coqui!

Park Street & Bushnell Park, Hartford, CT

Sept. 13

Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival will feature parade on Park Street starting 11 a.m. followed by a festival in Bushnell Park at 1 p.m. with a performance by El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico.

Former Secretary Miguel Cardona will be the grand marshal l of the parade.

Latin Music Festival

Paradise Green., Stratford, CT

Sept. 13

Noon to 6 p.m.

The 21st annual Latin Music Festival, sponsored by the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee and Celebrate Stratford, will feature Latin bands and folklore dance groups as well as more than 45 vendors, including food trucks, artists and community organizations. The rain date is Sept. 20.

Mayor’s Multicultural Club Rhythm & Rumba Salsa Nights

Mill River Park

1040 Washington Blvd, Stamford

Sept. 12 and Sept. 18

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rhythm & Rumba Salsa Nights offer open-air dance to Latin-inspired rhythms. No experience or partner is needed at this family-friendly dance. Parking is free in the UConn lot.

East Hartford Latin Fest

Great River Park

Sept. 12

Noon to 5 p.m.

Music, dancing, food, and a celebration of culture.

Greater Hartford Hispanic Heritage Golf Classic

Stanley Golf Course

Sept. 15

10 a.m.

An inaugural tournament to foster community while supporting scholarships, mentorships and leadership training for teens and young professionals. It costs $175 for a single golfer to register and $700 for a foursome.

Hispanic/Latine Mini Collection

CT State Manchester

Sept. 15 - Oct. 15

Visit CT State Manchester’s Damato Library to view books, music, podcasts and digital art exhibits celebrating Hispanic/Latine heritage and culture.

Access for All Community Day | Hispanic Heritage Month

New Britain Museum of American Art

Sept. 19

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum offers free admission for a day of interactive music and dance performances that celebrate the rich folkloric traditions from various Latin American cultures.

Semi (Clay) Workshop with Jorge Baracutay Estevez

Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury

Sept. 19

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kasike (Chief) Atunwa Jorge Baracutay Estevez of the Higuayagua Tribe will demonstate Chicoide style art and invite particpants to create their own in a family friendly workshop. Chicoide style art is a pottery and sculpture tradition of the indigenous Taíno people, a Hispanic Caribbean identity and culture.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Stamford Town Center

Sept. 20

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A performance by Ballet Folklórico de las Américas (BFA) celebrating dance styles from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela along with mariachi, children's activities, food and music.

Healthy U Hispanic Health Awareness

Community Health Resource Center (HRC) at Griffin Hospital

Sept. 23

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A doctor will discuss diabetes prevention, cancer awareness, mental wellness, heart health, nutrition and exercise.

El Cepillo de Dientes/ The Toothbrush

Factory Underground, Norwalk

Sept. 26

7 p.m.

Teatro La Tertulia de Stamford presents The Toothbrush (El cepillo de dientes) by renowned Chilean playwright Jorge Díaz, a work of the Theatre of the Absurd. Tickets are $23.18, including fees.

Hispanic Heritage Comedy Celebration

The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant

Sept. 27

7 p.m.

Phillip Anthony, Ms. Laddy Sosa, and Rafi Gee headline the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Comedy Celebration at Hartford's Funny Bone.

Fiesta Latina 2026

Yale Peabody Museum

Sept. 26 and 27

Noon to 5 p.m.

Junta for Progressive Action will host programming at 169 Grand Avenue, New Haven on Saturday, Sept. 27. Events at the Peabody Museum on Sunday, Sept. 27 includes a performance by the Spanish Community of Wallingford’s youth mariachi band and dance troupe, followed by Proyecto Cimmaron, a Puerto Rican Bomba music and dance performance group. The event concludes with Orquesta Afinke, a salsa band based in Stratford, CT.

Latino Business Expo

The Knowlton, Bridgeport

Oct. 16

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bridgeport (HCCGB) celebrates entrepreneurship, fosters collaboration and strengthens the Latino business community in Connecticut.