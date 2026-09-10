Norwalk’s Manresa Island project is being tweaked, but some still oppose the plan

Developers for the planned redevelopment of Manresa Island on Norwalk’s shore, say they’re tweaking their development plans for the island. They say the changes are in response to some residents over quality of life concerns.

Jessica Vonashek, executive director of Manresa Island Corp., said they are continuing to listen to public input.

“One of the initial changes that we had made, about a month or so ago was to remove, hotels from proposed uses, as well as lodging and bed-and-breakfast uses, and in addition to that, we also revised, the amphitheater, attendance from 150 to 100 people, and then subsequent to that, we've also made some additional changes,” Vonashek said.

The island has been in the development stages for nearly two years, after billionaire couple Austin and Allison McChord bought the former power plant site for $40 million .

Since then, opposition has begun to grow, driven by concerns over traffic and other quality of life issues.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public FILE: The decommissioned power plant on Manresa Island in Norwalk on April 3, 2026. Norwalk resident Michael Mushak said public input is being ignored, and criticized Austin McChord for his intentions, mentioning his wealth. “A lot of people, the majority of people I spoke with, wanted the power plant removed, and the McCords basically ignored the public,” Mushak said “In fact, Austin McCord, the billionaire who bought the property, has said, ‘I like the plant, and I want to keep it."

But Vonashek said local support remains strong and the developers have shown they are willing to compromise with residents.

Yet some, like Michael Mushak, say they are critical of the development plans and say the McChords should rethink their approach.

“I think that their legacy would be much better served if they simply turned the site into a wildlife refuge that could draw birdwatchers from around the world at much lower intensity, like Cape May, New Jersey does,” Mushak said.

The island used to have a power plant, which was shut down after Hurricane Sandy struck in 2012.

Vonashek previously stated the plant is slated to become a multiuse community hub.

Mushak has criticized keeping the plant, calling it an eyesore and said he’s concerned about traffic. Vonashek said many concerns from residents stem from traffic and noise concerns.

But Mushak said public input is being ignored, and criticized Austin McChord for his intentions, mentioning his wealth.

“A lot of people, the majority of people I spoke with, wanted the power plant removed, and the McCords basically ignored the public,” Mushak said “In fact, Austin McCord, the billionaire who bought the property, has said, ‘I like the plant, and I want to keep it.”

A planning and zoning meeting held in Norwalk in early September also had other residents who expressed similar concerns, but other residents have expressed support for the project.

Caroline Ward lives in Norwalk and she also serves on the board of the Public Lands Alliance .

According to Ward, having a rich benefactor own and redevelop the island “isn’t a bad idea, especially due to concerns over current federal priorities to open up protected land for development.

“I was really glad to see that this would not necessarily be under federal or even municipal or even state ownership, given some of the pressures, especially when it comes to funding of public lands and public interests at that,” Ward said.

Other residents like Tom Beusse support the development plans. Beusse said he highly values the waterfront and wants to protect the environment. He mentioned touring the area with the McChords and being excited about the green spaces.

Beusse said people are allowed to have different perspectives and have valid concerns over traffic and noise. But ultimately, he doesn’t agree with the criticisms.

“It's much ado about nothing, honestly,” Beusse said. “I think as I look at it, a place that's been inaccessible is now accessible. The city of Norwalk, in the 12 years I've been in it, has done nothing if not improve and evolve.”

