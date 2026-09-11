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El Nuevo Día journalist receives national award for work on CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaboration

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:31 AM EDT
El Nuevo Día reporter Itzel Rivera reacts while speaking with Connecticut Public Puerto Rican Communities reporter Rachel Iacovone in the Connecticut Public talk studio. (Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
El Nuevo Día reporter Itzel Rivera reacts while speaking with Connecticut Public Puerto Rican Communities reporter Rachel Iacovone in the Connecticut Public talk studio. (Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public)

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El Nuevo Día reporter Itzel Rivera received the Special Award for Excellence in Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Journalism from the Overseas Press Club for her work with Connecticut Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaboration.

The Overseas Press Club Excellence Awards in Puerto Rico are national honors that celebrate the best journalistic work in print, multimedia, radio, and television.

Rivera's award-winning coverage is part of CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaboration with GFR Media, which publishes El Nuevo Día. With Rivera based in Puerto Rico and another dedicated reporter at CT Public in Connecticut, the goal is to share nuanced stories across the diaspora, to help understand the connection between the state and the island.

The collaboration is part of CT Public's Latino Initiative called, Somos Connecticut, which aims to uplift and elevate Latino stories, experiences, and voices in the state.

Since the partnership started in 2025, Rivera has reported on a range of stories with former CT Public Puerto Rican Communities Reporter Rachel Iacovone, in both English and Spanish, including:

Puerto Rican communities reporters Rachel Iacovone (left) and Itzel Rivera (right) speak to San Juan Center Executive Director Fernando Betancourt while reporting in Hartford during Rivera's visit to Connecticut in March 2026.
Daniela Doncel / Connecticut Public
Puerto Rican communities reporters Rachel Iacovone (left) and Itzel Rivera (right) interview San Juan Center Executive Director Fernando Betancourt while reporting in Hartford during Rivera's visit to Connecticut in March 2026.

El Nuevo Día senior editor Esteban Pagán Rivera said the paper is proud of this award and Itzel's tenacious reporting.

"This is a testament for her devotion and hard work for the Connecticut and diaspora beat," he said. "Itzel’s journalism has accomplished what we set out to in this partnership: amplify the diaspora’s voice in the US and Puerto Rico, and share stories that deserve to be told. And we are so thrilled that her work has national recognition in Puerto Rico."

The Puerto Rican reporting partnership between CT Public and GFR Media is funded by the Knight Foundation.

GFR Media journalists, including CT Public's Puerto Rican collaboration reporter Itzel Rivera, received awards at the 57th Gala de Premiación a la Excelencia Periodística, hosted by the Overseas Press Club of Puerto Rico.
(Contributed Photo)
GFR Media journalists, including CT Public's Puerto Rican collaboration reporter Itzel Rivera, received awards at the 57th Gala de Premiación a la Excelencia Periodística, hosted by the Overseas Press Club of Puerto Rico.

There were several other winners from GFR Media's El Nuevo Día, the island's largest newspaper. Two others received special awards, including reporter Adriana Díaz Tirado received the Special Award for Excellence in Health Journalism, and Manuel Guillama Capella received the Special Award for Excellence in Environmental Journalism.

Tags
El Nuevo Día LatinoEl Nuevo DíaPuerto Rico

Federal funding is gone.

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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