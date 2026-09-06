“¡Batey Boricua!”: A museum in Connecticut dedicates an exhibition to the Puerto Rican community and its artists

Leer en español

The history, identity, and experiences of the Puerto Rican community in Connecticut, are now featured in the galleries of The Wadsworth, in Hartford, with an exhibit that brings together 17 Puerto Rican artists with ties to the state and addresses themes ranging from migration and a sense of belonging to memory, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

“Batey Boricua! Creamos Nuestro Espacio | We Create Our Space” opened to the public on Sept. 3 and will remain on view through Feb. 7, 2027. The exhibit is influenced by the concept of the batey, the central gathering place of the Taínos, transforming the museum’s galleries into a space for dialogue and connection centered on the Puerto Rican experience. The works include painting, sculpture, photography, installations, video, and mixed media.

The exhibition is particularly significant because it is being held in Hartford, the capital, where 44% of the residents are Puerto Ricans, and where the Puerto Rican community has had—for decades—a significant presence in cultural and civic life. In Connecticut, 8% of the population is Puerto Rican, which amounts to more than 300,000 residents.

The exhibition was curated by artist and writer Jasmin Agosto, who described the project as a “love letter” to her community and her family.

“It has been an honor to delve into the intergenerational and multidisciplinary stories of Puerto Rican artists who were born, raised, live, or are otherwise connected to Connecticut”, Agosto said in a written statement.

“This is a love letter to my community, to my ancestors and deceased grandparents, and to my incredible immediate family, who raised me to take pride in my heritage as we confront the tremors of our history and colonial existence,” she added.

The selection includes works by Imna Arroyo, Andres Chaparro, JOËL Cintrón, Tiana Correa, Luis Edgardo Cotto, Eland Malua Cruz Jones, Taína Cruz, Pablo Delano, Kwamé Azure Gomez, Jaryana Herrera, Miguel José Matos, Daniel Mena, Mercury, Victor Pacheco, Ricardo Rivas, G. Rosa-Rey, and Chris Roque.

The Wadsworth Work from local artist Andrés Chaparro.

The project also sets a precedent for The Wadsworth: it is the first time in the institution’s history that curatorial oversight of an exhibition has been entrusted to a guest curator from the community. According to the museum, the model aims to allow the communities represented to have a direct say in how their stories and perspectives are presented in the galleries.

“‘¡Batey Boricua!’ celebrates the excellence of Puerto Rican artists in Connecticut, but it also provides a space for the Puerto Rican artistic community to shape the exhibition in its own way and tell the stories that matter most to it,” said Matthew Hargraves, director of The Wadsworth.

The opening took place as part of the museum’s First Thursdays program. The event featured a salsa class led by Joey Huertas, folk music by Armonía Isleña, and a screening of experimental short films by Kwamé Azure Gomez.

The Wadsworth Work by local artist Miguel José Matos.

The drama “Esta Isla”, released in 2025, was screened, with a conversation led by Joël Cintron to start. More programming associated with “¡Batey Boricua!” will continue over the coming months with talks, presentations, family activities, and community gatherings.

Starting October 7, “Agua Nile” will also be screened, a short documentary dedicated to different generations of Puerto Rican artists, cultural workers, educators, and leaders whose contributions have shaped the region’s cultural and civic life.

Showcasing Puerto Rican art in Hartford

The Puerto Rican presence at The Wadsworth will expand in November with a second exhibition directly related to the island. “¡Batey Boricua!” will coincide with “The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce”, which will run from November 5 through March 14, 2027.

The Wadsworth El vejigante, work from local artist Ricardo Rivas.

The exhibitions will offer two different perspectives on art and Puerto Rican culture: one from the Puerto Rican community that has put down roots in Connecticut, and the other based on the collection of Ponce Museum of Art.

The Wadsworth is located at 600 Main Street in Hartford.