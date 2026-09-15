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EPA eliminates rule limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Will it change anything?

WBUR
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Environmental Protection Agency is repealing rules that limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants fueled by coal and natural gas.

The agency says this will free up more than $300 billion in costs for the industry and help “unleash” American energy. But the underlying market dynamics tell a different story.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bryan Hubbell, senior research fellow at the non-partisan think tank Econofact.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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