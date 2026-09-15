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FBI to Springfield: school cyber attack included data breach, maybe Social Security numbers

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:31 PM EDT
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno speaking about a cyber attack on the district's computer systems, Monday September 14th. This was the first day schools reopened to students after being closed most of last week because of the incident. Tuesday, school officials learned for the first time there had been a data breach in the cyber attack, possibly of staff social security numbers.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno speaking about a cyber attack on the district's computer systems, Monday September 14th. This was the first day the western Massachusetts school district reopened to students, after being closed most of last week because of the incident. Tuesday, school officials learned for the first time there had been a data breach in the cyber attack, possibly of staff social security numbers.

School officials in Springfield, Massachusetts, said Tuesday night that the district's data has been breached, a result of a cyber attack around Labor Day.

"It is possible that the breached information could include social security numbers for staff, though that is not confirmed," officials said in a statement.

While the breach appears to also include student information, it's not a common practice to include student social security information in student data files, they said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted officials at Massachusetts's second largest school district Tuesday afternoon to report the breach.

Schools reopened Monday, after the the cyber incident caused a sudden four day closure last week.

The full extent of exactly what information was breached and where the information has been leaked remains under investigation.

"The district fully understands the concerns this latest news raises for thousands of members of the Springfield Public Schools community," officials said.

The district said it has been working since last week to expedite free credit monitoring services for all district personnel. Staff will be notified with steps on how to sign up for the monitoring as soon as it becomes available.

Their priority they said is to support those who may be affected. Officials said they are in close communication with state and federal law enforcement, legal teams and cyber forensics experts.

This is a developing story.
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New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman

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