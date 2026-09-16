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How are rising prices affecting you? NPR wants to know

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:40 AM EDT
Tell NPR what you are paying more for these days, and how rising prices shape the decisions you make.
Joe Raedle
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Getty Images
Tell NPR what you are paying more for these days, and how rising prices shape the decisions you make.

Stubborn inflation and the rising costs of gasoline, diesel and numerous imported items have many Americans watching their budgets like hawks.

These expenses are often top of mind — for both voters and politicians — in the election season. NPR wants to hear from you: How are you coping with any rising expenses? And how are those costs shaping the way you live?

Fill out the form below, and an NPR or Member station reporter may reach out for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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