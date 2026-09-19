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Fresh Air Weekend: Colin Kaepernick; Singer/actor Danielle Brooks

NPR
Published September 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Colin Kaepernick kneels for the national anthem before a game last October in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ezra Shaw
/
Getty Images
Colin Kaepernick kneels for the national anthem before a game last October in Santa Clara, Calif.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

10 years after taking a knee, Colin Kaepernick is still waging a Perilous Fight: The former 49ers quarterback created an uproar in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. In The Perilous Fight, he explains why he still wants to play football.

Singer/actor Danielle Brooks says "gratitude should always lead the way": Brooks grew up in a church where her mom was a minister and her dad a deacon. She went on to play Taystee in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Now she co-stars in If I Go Will They Miss Me?

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate