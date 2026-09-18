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CT’s occupational disease rate 26% higher than US average, but trending down

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:11 PM EDT
“But there are still thousands of reported cases of musculoskeletal conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome as well as bloodborne illness exposures and chronic conditions including hearing loss, heart conditions and stress,” said Tim Morse, an emeritus professor at UConn Health who authored the Occupational Disease in Connecticut report.
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“But there are still thousands of reported cases of musculoskeletal conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome as well as bloodborne illness exposures and chronic conditions including hearing loss, heart conditions and stress,” said Tim Morse, an emeritus professor at UConn Health who authored the Occupational Disease in Connecticut report.

The number of people who suffered job-related illnesses in Connecticut trended downward, according to the most recent data in the annual Occupational Disease in Connecticut report.

Connecticut’s illness rate fell more than 20% in 2024 — the latest year available, according to findings from the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission, tallied each year by the UConn School of Medicine.

“The most prominent trend is the continuing decline of occupational infectious disease after the tremendous changes from the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Tim Morse, an emeritus professor at UConn Health who authored the report.

“But there are still thousands of reported cases of musculoskeletal conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome as well as bloodborne illness exposures and chronic conditions including hearing loss, heart conditions and stress,” he said.

The report includes data from three sources: the Bureau of Labor Statistics/Connecticut Department of Labor survey; injury reports filed by insurers with the Workers’ Compensation Commission; and the Occupational Illnesses and Injury Surveillance System, including laboratory-reported adult blood lead cases.

The data comprises infections, hearing loss, asthma, lung disease from inhaling dust and asbestos, and musculoskeletal conditions — including some caused by office work and sitting long hours at a desk — like carpal tunnel syndrome and lower back pain.

While some numbers were down, Connecticut still has a 26% higher rate of occupational disease than the national average.

Lead cases in adults also surged 13 percent higher compared to the previous year, according to the report.

Starting this year, the report was accompanied by a companion prevention guide for health and safety committees. The focus is on common categories of occupational illness reported in Connecticut, including musculoskeletal disorders, chemical exposures, infectious diseases, skin diseases and health effects related to job stress.

“Connecticut is an unusual state since we require health and safety committees in all larger employers and they are a key part for preventing occupational illnesses,” Morse of UConn Health said.

Since the report does not include acute traumatic injuries, the guide doesn’t cover other aspects of workplace safety such as fall prevention and fire hazards.
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Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

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