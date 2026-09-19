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The high stakes drama a reporter has seen covering the UN General Assembly

NPR | By Michele Kelemen,
Elissa Nadworny Gabriel J. SánchezAdam Raney
Published September 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

Over the years NPR's Michele Kelemen has seen high stakes diplomacy play out at the UN General Assembly.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
A former NPR Moscow bureau chief, Michele Kelemen now covers the State Department. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs — from Morning Edition to All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
Adam Raney

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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