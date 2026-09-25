© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Islands in the Sky': New comic collection illustrates the real stories of Hurricane Helene survivors

WBUR
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "Islands in the Sky." (Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland)
Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland
The cover of "Islands in the Sky." (Courtesy of Jarrett Rutland)

Two years ago this week, Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina. The storm’s record rainfall swamped low-lying communities and isolated mountain residents for days on end.

Today, by one estimate, one in four people have not yet returned to their homes.

Now, a new book collects the true stories of those who lived through it. “Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” features 11 first-person accounts, each brought to life with original illustrations from nearly a dozen artists.

Jim and Allie Bourdy, Amy and Printer McIntosh, David Easterling and Andrew Aydin share their stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content