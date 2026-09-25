'Islands in the Sky': New comic collection illustrates the real stories of Hurricane Helene survivors

Two years ago this week, Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina. The storm’s record rainfall swamped low-lying communities and isolated mountain residents for days on end.

Today, by one estimate, one in four people have not yet returned to their homes.

Now, a new book collects the true stories of those who lived through it. “Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” features 11 first-person accounts, each brought to life with original illustrations from nearly a dozen artists.

Jim and Allie Bourdy, Amy and Printer McIntosh, David Easterling and Andrew Aydin share their stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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